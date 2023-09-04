Guam nuclear energy ban focus of Tuesday hearing

Residents can weigh in Tuesday morning on a proposal to ban nuclear energy from Guam’s shores.

Bill 151-37, sponsored by Sen. Sabina Perez, would ban nuclear reactors, from conventional reactors large enough to provide for the island’s entire energy consumption in one site to microreactors that can provide about as much power as the Dandan Solar Farm in a package that can fit on an airplane.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Guam Congress Building.

Perez said while nuclear power is becoming more popular in response to climate change, her bill intends to protect the community and environment from the inherent dangers of nuclear power.

“The main concerns are the likelihood of radiation exposure in a typhoon and an earthquake-prone region that could exacerbate recovery efforts. Additionally, our community is suffering from increasing rates of cancer compared to the continental U.S., which is experiencing declining rates,” Perez said.

She said adequate storage and disposal of nuclear waste could be a concern, given the limited space and growing population on island.

“As Pacific Islanders who are on the front lines of climate change, our future should not be built on risk but on responsible innovation for a sustainable future,” she said.

The text of the bill also weighs the strategic military importance of the island.

While federal officials planning a 360-degree missile defense system for the island have shot down ideas that nuclear microreactors could be used to power the new systems, both Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam were identified as candidates for portable nuclear power plants in a study commissioned by the Army in 2018.

The Pentagon last year announced plans to deploy portable nuclear reactors to remote forward operating bases, though Guam hasn't been officially announced as a candidate site.

The hearing will be livestreamed on GTA Channel 21, Docomo Channel 117 and the Guam Legislature Media YouTube channel.