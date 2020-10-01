Representatives of the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, Guam Regional Medical City, Guam Board of Nurse Examiners, Guam Department of Public Health and the Guam Nurses Association testified overwhelmingly in support of a bill that would help recruit more nurses on Guam, Sen. Mary Camacho Torres announced Wednesday.

Introduced by Torres and Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes, Bill No. 239-35 would add Guam to the Nurse Licensure Compact — allowing nurses in other NLC states to practice on Guam without having to obtain additional licenses.

“We are here today to respectfully request support for the passage of Bill 239-35. Here on Guam, we are facing a nursing shortage that affects both GMHA and GRMC on a daily basis,” stated GRMC Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Cruz. “This proposed bill will provide a solution which will allow Guam to join the 34 states that have already passed Nurse Licensure Compact laws.”

In addition to multistate licensure, the NLC would enable telehealth nursing services, educational opportunities, as well as for the immediate movement of nurses in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency, without the need to wait for a declaration of emergency, according to Torres' press release.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero temporarily waived current licensing requirements at the beginning of this pandemic, Guam’s membership in the NLC would have streamlined the burdensome process nurses arriving on Guam are now facing, and may have allowed them to get from airplane to hospital much faster, Torres' press release added.

Under the NLC, members have access to a shared database containing the licensure, work and disciplinary history of each Compact nurse. This includes ongoing investigations which are not included in current databases utilized by the Guam board.

“This public hearing was a long-awaited journey,” stated Zennia Pecina, Health Professional Licensing Office administrator. “Adoption of the NLC will not only invite nurses to our island, but will open the gates for specialized nurses to seek employment.”

While efforts to retain Guam’s local nurses remain paramount, leaders of the nursing community voiced the importance of bringing in more qualified hands to the fight against the pandemic.

“We are faced with a greater nursing shortage due to our remoteness,” testified Lynette Fires, a nurse who started a petition which currently has more than 3,600 signatures in support of the Compact. “I can assure you that the cost of licensure is a very minute cost of moving. And if someone was already considering moving to the states, it’s not going to be because of the ease of licensure in another state.”

Barnes stated, “Under the Compact, there will be cooperation and sharing of information regarding licensure, regulations, investigations and adverse action between these states.”

“While I am committed to working with the UOG nursing division to expand our local nurse force here, the unfortunate reality is that we do not have enough nurses to adequately care for our island,” Torres stated. “To our health care professionals who haven’t had one day off since this pandemic, we can never thank you enough for your endless dedication to our people. It is my sincere hope that this bill helps relieve the workload you for too long have had to bear.”