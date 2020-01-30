How should Guam handle an inbound airline passenger infected with the new coronavirus?

That’s what government officials and airline representatives met to work out Wednesday at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport.

Tom Ada, executive director of the Guam International Airport Authority, said it’s almost certain a passenger with the virus will land on Guam.

“We are planning for that eventuality,” he said after the meeting.

Representatives from the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Guam Visitors Bureau, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, United Airlines, China Airlines and several South Korean airlines attended the briefing. So did the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and U.S. Public Health Service Lt. Commander W. Thane Hancock, a medical epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“One of the things he pointed out is this is a new virus, and, every day, this thing is changing, so we have to stay flexible,” Ada said.

In light of the lack of knowledge about the virus, other islands are banning flights from China in an effort to ensure the virus doesn't end up in their community.

CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres issued an executive order on Wednesday directing agencies to work with federal authorities toward suspending the entry of travelers from mainland China arriving directly and indirectly into the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Under federal regulations, the CNMI does not have the authority to stop travelers from China from flying to the CNMI without federal consent, the press release stated.

Torres also has strengthened the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation’s ongoing public health emergency protocols, quarantine measures, and other increased monitoring and controls at all CNMI ports of entry in collaboration with CPA and the CNMI Division of Customs.

Palau President Tommy Remengesau Jr. has banned flights from Hong Kong, Macau, and China from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29. He also has banned government travel to those areas. The Federated States of Micronesia national government also will discuss a possible ban on flights from China.

As of Jan. 29, there have been no suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases in the CNMI, Palau or Guam.

Guam doesn't have any direct flights from China and the last charter flights direct from China was in 2018, according to GVB's spokesman Josh Tyquiengco.

Tourists from mainland China travel to Guam through transit hubs such as Manila or South Korea.

Working out the details, step by step

While they are staying flexible, Ada said, the airport is also developing a solid plan with the guidance of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which toured the airport Wednesday morning in order to work out the nuts and bolts of what to do, such as deciding where at the airport a passenger could be quarantined.

“There are a lot of details just with the airport,” Ada said.

DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey walked The Guam Daily Post through the protocol for handling an incoming passenger who might be infected with the novel coronavirus:

• If a passenger is identified as being sick, an airline crew member will contact the airport tower.

• The tower will alert the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency.

• Customs and Quarantine will call Public Health.

• A team from Public Health, including its territorial epidemiologist, will assess the symptoms of the passenger.

• If the passenger is determined to be of “high risk,” assessed by factors including the flight's origin, the passenger will be isolated in a designated area of the airport.

• The plane will be taken to a specific area at the south end of the airport for passengers to deplane.

• All passengers three rows ahead of and three rows behind the ill passenger will fill out informational forms, to include where on Guam they will be staying and how they can be contacted.

• Public Health will determine whether the ill passenger should be further isolated at the hospital.

Unpingco-DeNorcey stressed the need for vigilance in personal hygiene during the outbreak despite the fact no cases are confirmed on Guam.

“I think we should take it very seriously,” she said.

Passengers are concerned, scared

Eli Sakaguchi of Osaka, Japan, was among the hundreds of passengers at the airport on Wednesday who donned protective face masks.

“Because I heard the virus is airborne,” she said.

She spent the last three days on Guam but was frightened as she prepared to board a flight home.

“I am scared. If somebody next to me has the virus, I am very scared,” she said.

Ada said no flights to Guam have been canceled because of the virus, and he doesn’t expect any will be.

Ada said the airport is exploring ways to scan passengers that may be less intrusive than handheld heat scanners being used in other countries to detect passengers with a fever.

“Apparently, they have heat scanners that can be set up on a tripod to scan passengers that are coming through. We are looking into it,” he said.

He said immigration officers also have the ability to review the flight manifests to see where passengers are coming from. “If they see a passenger may have been in Wuhan, then they could flag that information and be able to target more precisely who to take a look at,” he said.

Wednesday’s meeting was the third informational meeting held at the airport this week, and Ada said the preparation will continue during the next meeting set for Thursday evening.

“The planning will not end until the all-clear signal is given,” he said.