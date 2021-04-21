Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Sen. Telena Nelson on Wednesday shared their sentiments about the guilty verdict handed down in the murder of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests against police brutality especially against Black Americans.

"This verdict holds Derek Chauvin accountable for his actions, but there is no justice in a system that allows, and too often excuses, police brutality against people of color, especially the Black community," the governor said.

A jury in Minneapolis on Tuesday convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death.

That's nearly a year after a viral video of the Black man gasping for breath pinned beneath the white officer's knee sent millions into the streets demanding justice and a reckoning on race and policing.

The governor said the outcome of the trial will not bring Floyd back and will not end systemic racism, "but today, we exhale, we mourn and we continue the fight."

Nelson said this is "a monumental case that delivers the justice our nation has been working toward for so long."

"It is also a moment that signals us to continue working toward a more proactive police force that replaces brutality with purposeful action and compassion, and provides more meaningful solutions to the challenges in our diverse society," she said.