Guam's Democrat governor voiced hope this morning the nation's new president- and vice president-elect will inspire the nation to be united.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a statement, said: "It has been said that change comes through continuous struggle. After this election, with each passing day, let us choose unity over division, love over hate, and healing over bitterness. Congratulations, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. I look forward to working with your administration for the good of our people, our island, our culture, and our national security in this part of the Pacific world."

Delegate reacts

Del. Michael San Nicolas said, "I wish to extend my congratulations to our President- and Vice President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Their election marks a historic breakthrough for women leadership with Vice President-elect Harris, and with a Democratic Delegate to Congress, we anticipate further breakthroughs for Guam in federal policy. We look forward to working closely with this administration to further National Heritage Area designations for Guam, secure native contracting opportunities for our local businesses, rebalance Compact impact for more equity for host communities like ours, and sign into law our EITC reimbursement language we have already passed through the House."

"We would also like to thank President and Vice President Donald Trump and Mike Pence for their service to our country. The Trump Administration with the support of the Republican Party of Guam helped us to pass our bipartisan legislation to pay War Claims for our people, and we will hopefully seek their support for our civilian project H2-B language in the (National Defense Authorization Act) to become law. We also should regard this administration for its valuable lessons in wielding tariff policy to meaningfully address trade imbalances and to be more mindful of negotiation opportunities abroad to offset disproportional burdens on Americans. As we move forward as a country we are confident that the lessons learned and the good things done will help us to grow stronger, as we respectfully address the needs of the country as a United States of America," San Nicolas stated.

'A new direction for our nation'

Congressional delegate candidate Robert Underwood said, "This is a great victory for a new direction for our nation that will bring enormous opportunities for all Americans and especially for us in Guam. We have the potential to develop a Guam-specific agenda that will bring economic relief and security to your family, affordable health care to all and increase educational opportunities. We have the opportunity to address long-standing issues between Guam and the federal government in a new political environment. In Guam, we have the opportunity to elect a Delegate who can help us take advantage of these opportunities and fulfill our potential. Our future in Washington DC is in our hands and the moment is at hand over the course of the next few days until November 17."

CNMI congressman reacts

Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan in a statement said:

“On behalf of the people of the Northern Mariana Islands, I congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their hard-won and decisive victory. The largest-ever voter turnout and the largest-ever popular vote for Biden and Harris confirm that democracy in America remains strong.

“For women, Asian Americans, and those of us whose parents were not citizens of this country, the election of Kamala Harris is particularly meaningful. During the eight years of the Obama administration, I had numerous opportunities to talk informally with then-Vice President Biden about the Marianas and the aspirations of our people. He is an understanding and compassionate man; and I was an early endorser of his presidential candidacy," Sablan stated. “I look forward to working in the U.S. House of Representatives over the next two years to advance the Biden-Harris agenda of controlling the pandemic, reviving the economy, continuing the fight against poverty, moving forward on racial justice, advancing equality for all, and addressing the threat of climate change. These are goals the people of the Marianas and Americans everywhere can come together to fully support.”