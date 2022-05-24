Children ages 5 to 11 can get their COVID-19 booster shot if it's been at least five months after they got their primary vaccination series, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Booster shots for kids are available at the DPHSS-Guam Army National Guard clinic at the Agana Shopping Center, the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, and the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalåhan, as well as at private clinics.

For those 12 and older, a vaccination and booster drive is being held at different villages by DPHSS and the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, immunization advisor and interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, amended the standing order for COVID-19 vaccines to include the use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster doses for children ages 5 to 11.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 19 recommended a booster shot for this age group as immunity from the first two doses wanes.

Though COVID is generally less severe in children than adults, the CDC said more kids ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized during the omicron wave than at any other point during the pandemic.

Leon Guerrero's amended standing order also states that people ages 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised "should" receive a second booster dose, along with people 50 and older.

The same order also updated and clarified guidance for other patients.

'Moderna all the way'

Remedios O'Keefe, 68, said she's glad the booster drive went to her village, so she asked for a few hours away from work to get her second booster at the Agana Heights Senior Citizens Center on Monday.

"I want to get Moderna all the way," she said, as she waited to receive her second booster – or her fourth COVID-19 vaccination. It's for her health and protection, she said.

Initially, she was offered Pfizer but she said she prefers to get the Moderna vaccine instead, to be "consistent."

The village booster drives for those ages 12 and older will continue at the following locations, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

• Tuesday, May 24 - Dededo Senior Citizens Center.

• Wednesday, May 25 - Inalahån Senior Citizens Center.

• Thursday, May 26 - Mangilao Senior Citizens Center.

• Friday, May 27 - Sånta Rita-Sumai Senior Citizens Center.

Jesse Corpuz, 81, was among those who briefly lined up at the Agana Shopping Center's COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday to get his second booster.

"It's an added protection," he said, thankful that nobody in the family caught COVID-19 over the past two years.

At his age, Corpuz remains physically fit and active. He said he's been raising chickens, which allows him to move around as frequently as possible even during the lockdowns.

Leticia Penaso, 75, a Catholic school teacher, went to get her second booster at the shopping center along with three friends, all retired public school teachers.

"With God's help, everyone's safe in the household," she said, as she waited her turn to get the booster.

Guam's full vaccination rate is 96.48%. This means 136,631 of its vaccine-eligible residents or those at least 5 years old received their first and second doses. Only 59,302 received their first booster shots, and 4,823 got their second boosters.

DPHSS reported 74 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday to Monday. Guam saw 361 COVID-related deaths since March 2020 and has seen fewer cases and low hospitalization rates since the omicron variant surge.