Guam owner of antique cannon offers reward for its return

Businesswoman Lynda Tolan is offering a reward to anyone who can help her locate an antique cannon that has been on display in front of her family's shop for more than four decades.

Tolan said she noticed on Sunday that the cannon was missing.

She reported the theft to the Guam Police Department.

Tolan and her late husband, Jim Tolan, who she said was a collector, used to operate the Guam Historical Museum in the 1970s. The cannon has sat at the entrance to the building since then.

“This is a very heavy-duty antique cannon. It takes about four or five big men to get it out or a forklift to lift this up,” said Tolan. “They are surely very heavy.”

A second cannon that looks just like the one that was stolen still sits at the front entrance of The Machine Shop Building along Route 6.

“They must have been doing surveillance on me when I drove out and saw no car in the garage. They took advantage,” she said.

Tolan has motion detectors and lights around her building, but, unfortunately, she does not have security cameras pointed at the front area where the theft occurred.

“It’s just so sad. ... What is their motive?” she said.

She appealed for the cannon to be returned – no questions asked.

“I ask if they can bring that back, I would appreciate it. I don’t know what their intentions are but this is very sad. It’s very sad that they would do this.”

Tolan owns L&L Reloading and has served on the boards of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and the American Cancer Society Guam chapter. She has held leadership positions with the Filipino Ladies Association of Guam and a Guam chapter of the Lions Club.

Tolan has circulated a flyer offering a reward for information or a lead that will help her locate the cannon. She can be reached at 671-477-8191.

Anyone with information also can call GPD or Guam Crime Stoppers at 671-477-HELP.