Guam will be part of a $1.6 billion settlement agreement with generic opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt.

Attorney General Leevin Taitano Camacho announced his support for a settlement framework between attorneys general from various jurisdictions throughout the country, and MNK along with its subsidiaries, and certain affiliates.

MNK is currently the largest generic opioid manufacturer in the United States.

“Our office will continue to hold bad actors accountable and push for funding and resources that will help people on our island who are struggling with drug abuse and addiction,” Camacho said. “This settlement is just another example of the difference that attorneys general can make in their communities when they work together on issues of national importance.”

The AG’s office also is involved in separate settlement discussions with Purdue Pharmaceutical, maker of the opioid OxyContin. The settlement is valued at upwards of $3 billion, of which Guam will also receive a portion, the AG’s office stated.

MNK agreement

In the MNK agreement, the company agrees to pay $1.6 billion in cash to a trust that will cover the costs of opioid addiction treatment and related efforts, with the potential for increased payment to the trust, the AG’s office stated in a press release.

MNK also agrees that its future generics opioid business will be subject to stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent diversion.

Opioids are a family of drugs including prescription painkillers and illegal drugs like heroin. Nationwide, prescription and illegal opioids are the main cause of drug overdose deaths. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids were involved in more than 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017. From 1999 to 2017, more than 702,000 people have died from a drug overdose.

Deputy Attorney General Fred Nishihira from the Consumer Protection Division and Assistant Attorneys General Janice Camacho, Marinna Julian and Joseph Perez are handling the lawsuits and agreements.