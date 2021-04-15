Guam pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

When Venus Salvador learned about a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which she had just received Monday, she said she wasn't worried at all.

"It's like war of the vaccines," she said Wednesday. "We also heard issues when Moderna and Pfizer came out. So I am not so worried. I still feel protected and I feel fine."

Salvador, an employee at MD Wholesale, is among the 306 Guam residents who have so far received the single-dose J&J vaccine.

Injections of the J&J vaccine came to a halt Wednesday on Guam, after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero heeded the recommendation of federal authorities to pause its use as they investigate its link to an extremely rare blood-clotting disorder.

It's so rare that federal authorities said that only six cases have been reported in the United States out of the approximately 7 million J&J doses administered to date.

But "out of an abundance of caution," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration issued a guidance calling for a pause in the vaccine's use.

Symptoms

The pause is expected to last only a few days, said Department of Public Health and Social Services spokesperson Janela Carrera.

Carrera said those who recently got the J&J vaccine should call 311 option 1, contact their medical provider or seek medical treatment if they develop symptoms such as:

severe headache

abdominal pain

leg pain

shortness of breath

If it's been more than 28 days since an individual received the J&J vaccine and they haven't shown any of these symptoms, then they should be generally fine, Carrera said.

As for Salvador, she said up to about 24 hours after getting the J&J dose on Monday, she felt soreness in the area where she was injected and felt feverish although her temperature was normal.

"By Wednesday I felt fine and all of us are back to work," she said.

She and four of her co-workers received the vaccine Monday at Public Health's village-based vaccination clinic in Piti.

40,000-plus fully vaccinated

Less than 1% of the 40,358 Guam residents who are now fully vaccinated received the J&J vaccine as of Tuesday, according to Public Health and the Joint Information Center.

Full vaccination means getting a single dose of the J&J vaccine or getting two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Public Health prefers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for homeless and homebound populations, among others, since there is no requirement for a second dose.

On Tuesday, Public Health vaccinated 60 homeless individuals with the J&J vaccine during an outreach event.

Another outreach event for the homeless will be held Friday, and the homeless will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine instead of Johnson & Johnson that day, according to Mayors' Council of Guam Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana and a member of the Guam Homeless Coalition.

The outreach for the homeless will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park main pavilion at Ypao Beach.

Requests for J&J vaccine

The announcement of a pause comes as Public Health awaits the arrival of 8,500 additional doses of the J&J vaccine that it recently ordered, along with 2,340 additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Guam National Guard is scheduled to start administering the J&J vaccine at its mass vaccination clinic at the University of Guam Calvo Field House starting Tuesday, April 20.

As of 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, 1,456 individuals had already requested an appointment to receive the J&J vaccine at UOG next week, according to Capt. Mark Scott, spokesperson for the Guam National Guard.

The National Guard has not stopped accepting requests for the vaccine.

"If this pause lasts a week, we will look at replacing the Johnson & Johnson Janssen appointments with another brand, subject to DPHSS approval and dose availability," Scott said.

Carrera also said Public Health is hoping the pause in J&J use will be lifted before that.

Otherwise, she said, the J&J vaccines will remain in proper storage until CDC and FDA lift the recommended pause in their use.

Path to Half

It remains to be seen what the impact of the pause will have on the governor's Path to Half goal of fully vaccinating at least 50% or 62,500 Guam adults by May 1 to reopen tourism and ease post-travel quarantine restrictions.

With 40,358 residents now fully vaccinated, this means at least 22,142 more must be vaccinated to meet the Path to Half goal.

As of Tuesday, 62,350 Guam adults have received their first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, and 40,052 got their second dose.

The Path to Half will be followed by the goal of fully vaccinating at least 100,000 adults, or those at least 16 years old, by the time Guam marks the 77th anniversary of the island's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II. This is enough to develop herd immunity, public officials said.