Renters in need of assistance are encouraged to apply for the federal government-funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program by Nov. 5 before it will temporarily stop accepting applications.

After that date, the Department of Administration will pause the acceptance of online applications and office submissions for ERA to allow for review and processing, the governor's office announced Friday.

The program will resume accepting applications on Nov. 22.

The ERA Program provides rental assistance to those in greatest need and are impacted by income loss or other factors affecting housing stability due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our administration continues to take every action to ensure that families who experience hardships brought on by COVID-19 have the support they need to remain in their homes,” said Gov.Lou Leon Guerrero.

More than $6.9 million has been provided – using federal dollars – in rent and utility financial assistance to more than 1,500 households through this program, the governor stated in a press release.

Federal pandemic funding is being used to help qualified families who need assistance for rent and power and water bills.

The program is in its third cycle, and has seen an additional 840 applications so far, for a total of 4,050 applicants since the beginning of the program.

About 1,800 have been deemed ineligible.

The program has since been expanded to cover internet services and other related household expenses in addition to rent, utilities, and arrears.

“We will continue to assess additional solutions so that renters in financial distress can remain in their homes and avoid future evictions or loss of utilities where possible,” Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said.