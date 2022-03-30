Retired Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Mendiola, 79, recalls the time he and then Sgt. Benny S.N. Flores were deployed together to the same area of Vietnam some 56 years ago. They were in their 20s.

"A few months later, he (Flores) was a casualty," Mendiola said during Tuesday morning's ceremony at Adelup honoring the nearly 3 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War, as well as their families.

More than 58,000 of them paid the ultimate sacrifice, and among the war dead were 77 of Guam's sons.

They died on the battlefield between 1965 and 1972.

On Tuesday, the names of each of Guam's 77 fallen soldiers during the Vietnam War were read out loud while the surviving veterans of that war and others remained still.

"Benny died in Binh Dinh province in 1966 as a result of small arms fire. He died outright. Benny is listed on Panel 7E Line 70 on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.," Mendiola said, before acknowledging that Flores' daughter, Cathy, was on stage during the ceremony.

Nearly 1,600 of those who served in the Vietnam War are still missing and more are still dying as a result of their wounds and injuries sustained during the war, Mendiola said. Mendiola is president of the Vietnam War Veterans of America Chapter 668.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she affirms the belief that those who served in the Vietnam War have not been given the credit they deserve.

"No matter what anyone says, you served and served well," the governor said. "You are men of unflinching patriotism, boundless courage and rare character. Good men who love their island and country."

Mendiola said those who made it back home "were grossly mistreated at the airports, at points of embarkation and elsewhere."

The pain and suffering of war are never easy, he said.

"The general public that mocked the Vietnam War and mistreated our Vietnam veterans will never understand what we went through," Mendiola said. "Now, what they say about the war – we may not have won the war, but saving lives of the oppressed people is worth all the world to me."

Mendiola also touched on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine.

"I don't know how far we're gonna get involved, but it's a serious matter and we are all trying to free the oppressed people and (stop) the spread of communism. That's what we are doing," he said, veering away from his prepared speech for the occasion.

'Indebted to our veterans and their families'

Tuesday's Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Ceremony marked the 49th year since the last American troops were withdrawn from south Vietnam on March 29, 1973, ending one of the longest wars in U.S. history.

At the event, the governor signed a proclamation declaring March 29, 2022, as Vietnam War Veterans Day, a further reaffirmation of Guam's steadfast support and commitment to all Vietnam War veterans and their families, she said. Members of the 36th Legislature also presented a resolution honoring the Vietnam War veterans.

"We are deeply indebted to our veterans and their families, who shared in their sacrifice," the governor said. "Our Vietnam veterans have earned our everlasting gratitude, and we commend them for their legacy of distinguished bravery and heroism."

There will be veteran inpatient/outpatient services included in Guam's new hospital and medical complex, the governor announced.

"As we work to support those who bore the battle of their lives, we know we could never fully repay the debt of your service. Still, we will keep trying and we will keep working for you."