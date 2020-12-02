Guam police arrest traveler who refused to quarantine

Guam police officers assigned to the designated government of Guam Quarantine Facility arrested a woman who arrived on the island but refused to be quarantined.

Police identified the woman as 54-year-old Susan Leslie Hogue.

Upon arrival at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport, Hogue agreed to be transported to the quarantine facility but still refused to be quarantined, Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao stated.

"Hogue was subsequently arrested for failing to comply with the mandatory Public Health ordered quarantine per 10GCA 19604(a)," Tapao stated, citing Guam law.

Hogue was booked and released and was transported to the quarantine facility, Tapao stated. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.

