Guam police: Checkpoints this weekend to catch intoxicated drivers

The Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division will be conducting DWI Checkpoints this weekend starting Friday. Roadways affected will be:

• Marine Corps Drive from Hagåtña to Dededo

• Chalan San Vitores, Tumon

• Army Drive from Barrigada to Harmon

• Vietnam Memorial Highway from Barrigada to Chalan Pago • Purple Heart Memorial Highway from Maite to Barrigada • Route 4 Chalan Kanton Tasi from Hagåtña to Chalan Pago

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to proceed with caution when entering a DWI checkpoints as officers will be situated along the roadway, according to GPD.

GPD reminds the community to designate a responsible sober driver.