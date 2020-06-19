Guam police: Checkpoints this weekend to catch intoxicated drivers

The Guam Police Department’s Highway Patrol Division will be conducting DWI checkpoints this weekend starting today. Roadways affected will be:
• Marine Corps Drive from Hagåtña to Dededo
• Chalan San Vitores, Tumon
• Army Drive from Barrigada to Harmon
• Vietnam Memorial Highway from Barrigada to Chalan Pago
• Purple Heart Memorial Highway from Maite to Barrigada
• Route 4 Chalan Kanton Tasi from Hagåtña to Chalan Pago
Motorists should expect delays and are asked to proceed with caution when entering a DWI checkpoints as officers will be situated along the roadway, according to GPD.
GPD reminds the community to designate a responsible sober driver.