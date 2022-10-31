Guam Port receives $500K in grant funds

Among several other seaports in the Western Pacific, the Jose D. Leon Guerrero Commercial Port, run by the Port Authority of Guam, received $564,218 in federal grant funds recently, through the 2022 Port Security Grant Program, or PSGP, to ensure supply chain resiliency within Guam and the Mariana Islands, PAG stated in a press release.

This program is one of the four grant initiatives run by the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency with the goal of enhancing the nation's infrastructure for transportation security, which provides local, territorial and private sector partners the resources they require to improve threat readiness and security measures for vital maritime infrastructure, the Port said in the release.

The recent grant covers three separate projects, the first of which is the acquisition of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“This unit will allow the port to have a comprehensive surveillance and oversight of the entire Port of Guam,” said Rory Respicio, general manager of the Port. “The project outcome is enhanced port security and a more robust maritime domain awareness posture.”

The second project involves the purchase of new digital communication radios that are interoperable. According to Respicio, these radios will eventually replace the existing communication system, which is no longer manufactured and does not receive support for maintenance from the original manufacturer.

Lastly, the existing redundant communication system at the Port has been given funding for its airtime services as part of the third project.

“This system is critically important should the primary communication system go down,'' Respicio added. “Having this system in place will ensure continuous communications within the Port and with the rest of Guam's emergency management system."

Prior cybersecurity exercises

The grant followed a successful annual full-scale maritime security training exercise held at the port of Guam at the end of September by members of U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, the Government of Guam and industry partners.

“We’re excited for our partners at the Port of Guam, and these awards are very timely,” said Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia and the captain of the port. “The region we operate in is referred to as the Blue Pacific Continent, highlighting that the ocean connects hundreds of diverse communities. The eyes of the world are focused on this region and it has never been more obvious how vital our ports are to our way of life, our economic security and prosperity.”

With October being observed as Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the project has added importance, according to Simmons, who said while cybersecurity "can sound vague," it requires the attention of port officials.

"We must safeguard our critical infrastructure from all threats, including those in the digital domain. We are adding capacity here in the sector, including a cybersecurity expert, capacity crucial to better supporting our regional partners,” said Simmons.

The agency’s information technology system underwent a cybersecurity evaluation in 2015, thanks to assistance from the Port Security Grant Program. According to Respicio, the investigation revealed weaknesses within the IT infrastructure and offered a road map for recommending best management practices for risk mitigation when creating policies and procedures to guard against possible cyberattacks.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency will perform a more thorough cyber and physical security assessment of the Port in the coming months in light of the recent development, completion and awarding of the Port's Regional Resiliency Assessment Report.

Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands collaborated on this initiative, which encompasses the local, federal, military, business and nonprofit sectors. The study will identify and offer solutions and mitigation actions to further secure all of Guam's economic sectors because of the infrastructure, Respicio said.