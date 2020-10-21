There are 88 new COVID-19 cases on Guam with 78 people hospitalized.

The new positives resulted from 1,044 tests conducted, according to the Joint Information Center. There have been a total of ​4,056 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March with ​69 ​deaths. The new cases drive up the total of people in active isolation to 1,516. There are ​2,471 people who have completed active isolation.

Of the 88 new cases, 16 were identified through contact tracing.

The cumulative COVID-19 test results were reported to the Joint Information Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, and reflects results from Wednesday, Oct. 21.

The patient breakdown shows:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 64 with 11 people in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.

• Guam Regional Medical Center: 11 patients with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.

• U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam: Three patients with one in ICU