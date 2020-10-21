There are 88 new COVID-19 cases on Guam with 78 people hospitalized.
The new positives resulted from 1,044 tests conducted, according to the Joint Information Center. There have been a total of 4,056 officially reported cases of COVID-19 since testing started in March with 69 deaths. The new cases drive up the total of people in active isolation to 1,516. There are 2,471 people who have completed active isolation.
Of the 88 new cases, 16 were identified through contact tracing.
The cumulative COVID-19 test results were reported to the Joint Information Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, and reflects results from Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The patient breakdown shows:
• Guam Memorial Hospital: 64 with 11 people in the intensive care unit and six on ventilators.
• Guam Regional Medical Center: 11 patients with three in ICU and one on a ventilator.