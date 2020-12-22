The Guam Power Authority announced operations will be closed on Dec. 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday. The main office in Fadian, Mangilao, as well as satellite offices at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña and the Guam Waterworks Authority facility in Upper Tumon will be closed. This includes live customer service call center and pay-by-phone service. Customers can make payments online at www.paygpa.com and via the interactive voice response line after hours. For any electrical issues, contact GPA's 24-hour dispatch at 475-1472/3 or 4. Regular business hours will resume Dec. 28.
Congress has struck a deal on a second national pandemic assistance bill of $900 billion. By today, both houses are expected to vote on the le…
