Guam PTAC offers federal procurement training sessions

The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is holding a series of sessions in December for residents and entrepreneurs interested in federal projects, the center announced in a press release.

• Federal Contracting - Teaming and Joint Ventures: What are they and which is right for your business? The Guam PTAC will discuss the Federal regulations related to these arrangements and discuss ways to use these arrangements effectively. Session is 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 2. To register, visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/612.

• Cybersecurity: DoD vendors need to protect themselves from cyber attacks. PTAC will discuss DOD's current requirements as well as the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, which has been redesigned and is now known as CMMC 2.0. Session will be held 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 9. To attend, visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/613.

• Federal Contracting - How to get Paid: Department of Defense vendors use the Wide-Area Workflow module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment system to create, submit, and track their invoices. PTAC will show you how to set up an account and submit an invoice so you get paid on time. Session will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 16. To register, visit https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/614.

• Federal Contracting - Laws and Regulations: Confused by all the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) referenced in government solicitations? The Guam PTAC will explain many of the common FAR clauses found in federal solicitations. Session will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 23. Go to https://guamptac.ecenterdirect.com/events/615.

For more information on any of these program, contact Therese Chaco of Guam PTAC at admin@guamptac.com or 671-735-2552.