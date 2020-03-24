Guam public and private schools closed until April 13

Public and private schools will remain closed until April 13, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Tuesday afternoon.

The extended closure of public and private schools is part of the governor's new executive order extending the public health emergency declaration for Guam to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 disease from spreading further.

With the extension, the following restrictions are in place through April 13:

• All nonessential government of Guam offices will remain closed;

• The ban on social gatherings and congregating in public remains in place; and

• Parks and beaches remain off-limits.

The governor also announced the suspension of the Open Government Law on public meetings after consultation with the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

As of the 1 p.m. governor's press conference, Guam's number of COVID-19 patients remained at 29 with one fatality. Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said 17 of the patients remain in home isolation.

The 29 cases in the local government's count don't include the four cases confirmed by the Naval Hospital Guam Tuesday afternoon.

The governor reemphasized her call for island residents: "Stay home."

That's one of the best ways to combat the spread of the COVID-19 disease, she said.