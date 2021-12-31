Guam's Public Health reported Friday that 9% of 446 tested for COVID-19 turned out positive in the latest daily testing.

A preliminary tally showed there were 41 new cases of COVID-19 from tests conducted Dec. 30.

That's an uptick from recent weeks when positivity rates were at single digits.

Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center.

There have been a total of 19,607 officially reported COVID-19 cases on Guam, 270 deaths, 365 cases in active isolation, and 18,972 not in active isolation.

As of Dec. 20, the COVID-19 Area Risk score is 3.1, a slight bump above GovGuam's safe threshold of 2.5.

COVID-19 Tiyan Testing resumes Monday

Community COVID-19 testing at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan, Barrigada will resume to six days a week starting Jan. 3 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to increase accessibility in consideration of the holidays, in preparation for the return to school, and returning travelers.

UOG COVID-19 vaccination clinic operations will be extended

Increased demand for COVID-19 booster shots and pediatric vaccinations have resulted in the extension of COVID-19 clinic operations at the University of Guam Calvo Field House. Clinic operations will continue through the new year from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15. While walk-ins are accepted, appointments will be expedited. To make an appointment go to tinyurl.com/vaxguam.

Guam COVID-19 Vaccination update

As of Dec. 30, a total of 129,550 of Guam’s residents 5 years and older are fully vaccinated. This total includes 12,591 residents 12 to 17 years old. In addition, 4,866 residents ages 5 to 11 received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose series. A total of 2,887 residents ages 5 to 11 have completed their two-dose series.

A total of 39,593 booster shots have been administered to eligible residents since Sept. 29, 2021.

