Guam Public Health confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases today

Guam's Department of Public Health and Social Services announced that 16 new COVID-19 positive cases were confirmed today.

The latest test results raised Guam's total cases to 434.

The 16 new cases were reported to DPHSS from Aug. 8-10.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday night confirmed she has a moderate form of COVID-19 and that she's doing well.

"I have been in home quarantine since this weekend and will be isolated pending my recovery. I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus," the governor stated.

Nine cases tested positive at the Guam Public Health lab.

Three cases tested positive at American Medical Center.

Three cases tested positive at Guam Memorial Hospital. One case tested positive at Department of Defense. These cases are under investigation.

Seven cases were identified through contact tracing. Four cases had recent travel and were identified in a quarantine facility.

(Daily Post Staff)