Guam public libraries will be receiving new books and audiobooks by September, thanks to the efforts of Kris Seerengan and Ellen Petra, who spent two days at the Library of Congress in June, while attending the American Libraries Association conference in Washington, D.C. Seerengan is the director of the Guam Public Library System and Petra is the librarian and an English teacher at St. John’s School.

Seerengan said during an interview with The Guam Daily Post that more than 800 books worth at least $45,000 are on their way to Guam and will be distributed to the island’s six public libraries. The books are free and made available through the LOC surplus books program.

Although the books are earmarked for the public libraries, Petra said she wanted to help because she and her children have used the public library. Each book was selected by Seerengan and Petra, who hope the island’s schoolchildren, young adults and adults will benefit from their choices.

"As we continue pushing forth economic development and job creation initiatives, the enhancement of our public library collection serves as a reminder to our community that we have a vast variety of resources and information available to help people of all ages advance their learning experience,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Director Seerengan and Ms. Petra devoted valuable hours and their literary passion to securing these books for Guam, and their efforts have earned our utmost gratitude.”

“As our students and educators head back to the classroom, these new additions to our public libraries provide new opportunities for exciting literature projects and creative engagement,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “The Library of Congress is a historic resource house that has stewarded centuries of research, and Guam is grateful to benefit from its bounty.”

For nine hours within a period of two days, Seerengan and Petra looked over 40,000 books before choosing the 800 books and audiobooks to bring home with them. The pair thanked Joseph Mahar, LOC surplus books program supervisor, and his staff for their help. With the lifting of restrictions brought about by COVID-19, Seerengan encouraged students and families to visit their local libraries.