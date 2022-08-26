Guam Public Library hosts first 'great' workshop

“Every student in school, regardless of geographical location, deserves a strong school library program staffed by a certified school librarian,” said Cathy Collins, chair of the Massachusetts School Library Association, or MSLA, advocacy committee.

That was the goal of the three-day Library Training Workshop, held earlier this week by the Guam Public Library System, Guam Department of Education, Guam Library Association, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Library Association and Pacific Islands Association of Libraries, among others.

“It started with a phone call from librarians and also some folks from Palau, and they wanted to see if they could attend training. The three of us put together a training package,” said Kris Seerengan, director at GPLS.

Roland San Nicolas, reference and instruction librarian at the University of Guam, and B.P. Carbullido Elementary School librarian Anita Tenorio, as well as the director, facilitated the workshop, Seerengan said.

The training topics included promoting literacy, readers advisory services, strong instructional collaboration, building the library collection and leading beyond the library, he said.

Forty-eight librarians and library staff members attended the workshop, after initially having a seating limit of 43.

“This training took place at Guam Public Library. Almost all the school librarians came along, with six library staff from Palau and one private school librarian,” Seerengan said.

It was the first time GPLS held such a workshop and the agency plans to host another one, Seerengan told The Guam Daily Post.

“Maybe in a month, one month from now for library technicians. We have a lot of technicians from our public library and also from (Guam Community College) library technicians, University of Guam library technicians and others, so we collaborated with the University of Guam (Robert F. Kennedy) library and we are planning to do that.” he said. “It was great training.”