Guam public schools will start online classes on Sept. 7

Online classes for Guam Department of Education schools will commence on Sept. 7 as Monday, Sept. 6, is a holiday.

Next week, GDOE will be holding professional development days for administrators, teachers, and staff to transition students to remote learning, according to the department.

"Further instruction and guidance will be provided by your child’s respective school. In addition to in-person classes being suspended, there will also be a suspension of interscholastic sports competitions, and practices," according to GDOE.

The governor this afternoon announced the suspension of in-person learning for students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade because of the spike in COVID-19 cases. The suspension also applies to private, charter, and Catholic schools.

“While I am disappointed on behalf of our students, the Governor has assured me that this is necessary based on her assessment of the latest surge of COVID-19 cases in the community,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. “GDOE has done an excellent job of keeping campuses safe, but the increasing number of cases in the community, if not halted, will continue to have an impact on our operations and safety.”

More information regarding laptop distribution, online classes, and related matters will be forthcoming in the coming weeks.

GDOE is hosting an online community input session via Zoom tomorrow, Aug. 28, at 9 a.m. Family and community stakeholders are invited to attend and participate. Here is the link: https://zoom.us/j/98083728717.