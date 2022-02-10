Guam pursues 99-year lease for medical complex

Guam is pursuing a 99-year lease from the Department of the Navy on a Mangilao property near Eagles Field for a future medical complex, even as an adjacent site is being surveyed for a possible military radar communications station, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Wednesday.

The lease negotiations between the government of Guam and Joint Region Marianas are ongoing, she said.

The Missile Defense Agency is also doing an assessment of an adjacent property near Eagles Field which, the governor said, was once a radar communications site.

"They are not building a missile defense base right there. They're looking at various sites for radar communications and so forth," the governor said in a briefing with media partners about her recent official trip to San Francisco and Washington, D.C., to advance Guam and territorial issues.

The governor met with Vice Adm. Jon Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, among other officials, during her trip.

"He has assured me that the commitment of the secretary of the Navy for land in that Eagles Field area still is being honored and we will move forward then with the lease negotiations, which I understand started back again this week," the governor said.

She was also assured, she said, that "there's no risk in the land that was committed for our use as the medical complex."

Moreover, she said, the MDA survey is in its beginning phase, and it includes assessing its impact on Guam's airport operations as well as the future medical complex, the governor said.

"They have not yet had the appropriations to develop a missile defense system. They haven't even decided what that system is, so as you know it will be far down years before anything actually does happen. This is their thinking," the governor said.

Guam's negotiating team is led by Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Melanie Mendiola, and the members include officials from the Department of Land Management, the Department of Public Works and the Community Defense Liaison Office.

"The negotiations have just started but our ask is to have the lease for 99 years," the governor said.

The end goal, according to the governor, is to have a lease agreement between GovGuam and the military. It involves 102 acres of undeveloped land.

The Mangilao site is among seven that the administration considered for a future medical complex, as Guam looks to build a replacement public hospital and other health-related facilities in one area.

Not excess land

The property near Eagles Field that GovGuam wants for a new medical complex is still in the federal assets inventory, the governor said.

It is not listed in the net-negative list as an excess property.

GovGuam has a two-year license that allows it to go into the Eagles Field property and make its assessment.

"And they did say that if we did not build a medical complex there, it would return back to the federal government," the governor said.

But if the land is ever declared excess and the military returns it to GovGuam, the law requires its return to ancestral owners or their descendants.

Nevertheless, the governor plans on meeting with Mangilao landowners to get an idea of what they want.

Some landowners have been compensated for their Mangilao land, she said, but she will be working with DLM for a clearer picture of what's already transpired as far as land compensation is concerned.

The governor believes there's about $15 million in the Land Claims Fund to compensate landowners whose properties can never be returned, adding that the Legislature may want to look at appropriating more money for it.

No Guam visit

In the press briefing, the governor also talked about her meetings with different federal agency officials and members of Congress on COVID-19 response and economic relief, greater access to H-2B visa workers and child care services, among other topics.

On the final day of the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, D.C., governors met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The governor said at the time, there was no mention whether the president will be stopping in Guam when he visits the Asia-Pacific region in the spring.