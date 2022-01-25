COVID-19 tests at Tiyan and other sites will be rationed to high-risk close contacts and symptomatic people starting Wednesday. Guam's high demand for testing has been "straining" the limited testing supply, the Department of Public Health and Social Services said on Monday.

The decision also comes as Guam saw four more COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the total tally to 280 as of Monday night.

DPHSS has already started prioritizing or rationing the limited COVID-19 treatments available as omicron cases surge.

These include the monoclonal antibody therapies and Regeneron, as well as COVID-19 antiviral pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, all designed to help prevent severe illness that would require hospitalization, DPHSS officials said.

Starting on Jan. 26, the rationing will also be applied to testing.

"We’re going to limit testing at our community testing site as well as community testing partners, which are those facilities or clinics that receive or supply test kits from Public Health," Fernando Esteves said at a DPHSS COVID-19 briefing for media partners on Monday.

Esteves, incident commander for DPHSS' COVID-19 response, said those with symptoms are recommended to get tested, as well as those who are considered high-risk close contacts.

DPHSS defined high-risk close contacts as:

Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

Age 65 or older.

Multiple comorbidities or multiple underlying health conditions

Moderately to severely immunocompromised condition.

Prior to the omicron surge, Public Health had about 66,000 COVID-19 testing supply kits but that's now down to about 33,000, Esteves said.

While up to 800 are testing positive daily for COVID-19 during the ongoing omicron surge, hospitalizations remain below 30. As of Monday night, 28 patients were hospitalized, with five in the intensive care unit care and one on a ventilator.

That's more manageable than the more than 100 hospitalizations for up to 325 new cases daily during the delta surge, DPHSS officials said.

No need to quarantine

Public Health will also be changing some isolation and quarantine protocols.

"The change that we’re gonna be making is we’re removing the recommendation to test at day 5 if you’re a close contact, as well as removing the recommendation to quarantine if you’re a close contact and fully vaccinated," Esteves said.

Somebody who's fully vaccinated or boosted, and are close contacts, "could go about their regular day, no testing required, and no quarantine required or recommended for that situation," Esteves said.

Public Health is highly recommending that anybody who’s symptomatic should get tested.

"Because again, as stated last week, and I state it again, the data is very, very clear that only the symptomatic are ever, ever hospitalized due to COVID-19," he said.

Rationing of COVID-19 tests and treatment is not unique to Guam.

Across the United States and globally, there's high demand due to the omicron surge - so health agencies and hospitals are scrambling to prioritize testing and treatment based on risks.

Testing at Tiyan will remain on an appointment-basis, but drive-ins will be accommodated especially for those who are symptomatic and "high-risk close contacts." To set an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.

Treatment doesn't stop

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, said the monoclonal antibody treatment has not stopped, but supply is limited.

"Our treatment is limited, not on pause," he said at the DPHSS briefing.

Because of limited Regen-COV patient courses, the monoclonal antibody therapy clinic at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Centers remains temporarily closed, while the Guam Memorial Hospital suspended its monoclonal antibody infusion services "until further notice."

Public Health ordered additional Regeneron about three weeks ago. That shipment, although a fraction of what was requested, is expected to arrive anytime now, Esteves said.

DPHSS also started supplying the hospitals with the initial 80 courses of COVID-19 antiviral pills Paxlovid for those who are considered to be highest risks, officials said.

The Paxlovid antiviral pill is highly effective against the omicron variant, DPHSS said.

Public Health has also just received a shipment of another antiviral pill called Molnupiravir, which is "not as effective as Paxlovid, but we are working to push that out as well," Esteves said, because it is another way of preventing hospitalization among COVID-19 positives.

Daily tests up

DPHSS data analyst Vince Campo said 35,677 COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the current surge started on Jan. 3.

That's an average of 1,870 a day.

During the delta surge, between Aug. 1 and Dec. 30, there were some 137,000 tests conducted or an average of 900 a day.

Campo said once the focus is mostly on the symptomatic and high risk close contacts, Guam could expect the positivity rate to even go higher than the current 20.3% since Jan. 3.

Esteves said the most important thing remains - to not overwhelm the hospital and the health care system, even if the positivity rate goes even higher.

Honor system

Public Health has seen an increase in demand for testing especially among return-to-work situations, and people end up getting tested two or three times a week.

Esteves said Public Health hopes people won't be dishonest about their reason for testing, and that the "honor system" will be upheld.

"Shame on them," he said of people who will continue to line up to get testing even if they are not symptomatic and do not really meet the high risk close contact criteria.

That's because they take away from people who really need to be tested, he said.