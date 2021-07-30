Guam reached its goal of vaccinating 80% of the island's adult population against COVID-19, allowing today's lifting of additional pandemic restrictions that include a return to 100% capacity operation for restaurants, bars, retail stores, wake and funeral services and churches.

The goal of fully vaccinating 80%, or 96,031 people, of Guam's adult population was reached about 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin said.

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio, at a press conference held at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, announced that announced that 96,066 people were vaccinated, but urged more people to get vaccinated, especially with the highly contagious delta variant spreading.

"Although we just narrowly missed our initial target date (of July 21), I am proud to announce that today we have reached our 80% full vaccination rate, making Operation Liberate Guam a great success," Tenorio said at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, where more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by the Guam Army National Guard.

Tenorio signed and accepted San Agustin's certification of the 80.03% adult full vaccination around 4:25 p.m.

Hours earlier, couple Jeremy Camacho, 24, and Sadie Benavente, 25, said they're happy to be counted toward the herd immunity goal, after getting their second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at UOG.

"We now have more peace of mind, knowing that we're more protected against COVID-19," Benavente said.

Camacho said he's looking forward to a return to normalcy for Guam, or close to it, now that most adults have been fully vaccinated.

"Good to know we're part of the 80%. More people will be back to their job," 51-year-old Regina Manalo said, after getting her second Pfizer dose.

Restrictions lifted today

The acting governor, citing Executive Order 2021-16, said additional restrictions will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. July 30, or a day after the 80% goal was reached:

All businesses and services are to be allowed to operate at full capacity.

No more limits on social gatherings.

No more social distancing requirements, except in school settings, based on applicable guidance memo from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

No more requirements of operations on an appointment-only basis.

Tenorio, however, said that that mask mandate will remain in place for every person over the age of 2 "at all businesses and services, and in congregate settings whether indoors or outdoors."

"With the rising threat of the delta variant across the nation, we must continue to press forward until we have achieved 100% herd immunity," he said.

Guam's public health emergency has been extended anew until Aug. 30, and the island remains under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

DPHSS released the guidance memo around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

It stated that in-person instruction for all educational institutions, including public and private K-12 schools, must adhere to social distancing of 2.5 to 3 feet, to the greatest extent possible.

The memo also rescinded specific guidance on restaurants, bars, gyms, water parks, swimming pools and other establishments.

'Not over yet'

Col. Michael Cruz, Adelup's chief medical advisor and assistant adjutant general of the Guam Army National Guard, said it's "indeed a time to celebrate, but as the acting governor stated, it's not over yet."

"It is now stated that we are now seeing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, so we still have a significant number of people that should come in and get vaccinated," Cruz said.

The highly contagious delta variant has been a concern not only in the United States but also throughout the rest of the world.

"And it is spreading very quickly. But we also know that the best protection against that variant is the vaccination, so I encourage all of you, again, to come out and get your vaccination," Cruz said.

Tenorio especially asked those who remain unvaccinated "that are working with eligible populations, persons with disabilities, seniors and our children who are not eligible to be vaccinated," to get immunized.

"Please go out and put them in front of yourself. Put their safety first and please get vaccinated. School is starting soon and we really urge you to take that precaution," he said, veering away from his prepared remarks.

Herd immunity is achieved when there are enough immune people in a population that new infections, such as the spread of COVID-19, stop.

It means enough people have acquired immunity to disrupt person-to-person transmission in the community, thereby protecting nonimmune people.

While being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 doesn't mean the shield of protection is 100%, it will save many lives because patients will have a stronger chance of resisting the coronavirus' severe impact, experts said.

Gratefulness

Tenorio, Cruz and San Agustin thanked those who played a part in getting Guam to the 80% adult vaccination goal against COVID-19 and beyond - from DPHSS staff and management to the men and women of the Guam Army National Guard, other government entities, private clinics and volunteers.

"I want to commend you for your resilience, your patience and your eagerness to get back to social and economic vitality and it is commended and cherished, all of your hard work. The fight is not over yet but I am very confident and optimistic in our future," Tenorio said.

The greatest thanks goes to each and every vaccine-eligible individual who got fully vaccinated, officials said.

"Once again, I appeal to all eligible members of our community to get vaccinated. It is free, accessible and effective," the acting governor said.

Full vaccination means receiving the first and second doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine.

But there are still others who, as of Thursday, was just getting their first doses. Among them was Dominic Togolmai, 53.

"I was too busy at work," the building technician said.

On that particular day, he asked for time off not only to get his COVID-19 vaccination, but also to update the routine vaccinations of his two children.

His daughter Annica, 13, received her first Pfizer dose against COVID-19, and also got her back-to-school immunizations, in preparation for the opening of school on Aug. 12.

"We go back to school Aug. 12. Aug. 11 is my birthday," she said.

Seated beside her was her younger brother, 8-year-old Lasdyan, who also had his childhood vaccinations updated.

"He turns 9 on the day school opens," the sister said of her brother. "He goes to Adacao Elementary School. Yes, we hope most kids at school also get vaccinated so we would be more safe."