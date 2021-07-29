Guam has reached the Operation Liberate Guam target of 80% of adults getting vaccinated, which means additional restrictions will be lifted tomorrow.

Acting Gov. Josh Tenorio, at a press conference this afternoon, said a total of 96,066 eligible adults have received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The latter is a single dose vaccine, while Pfizer and Moderna require two doses.

“Now that we have successfully achieved Operation Liberate Guam, under Executive Order 2021-16, restrictions including limitations on all social gatherings, social distancing requirements, except in school settings based on the applicable guidance memorandum from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and the requirement of operations on an appointment-only basis will be lifted beginning at 12:01am, July 30th, 2021,” he stated.

Additionally, all businesses and services are to be allowed to operate at full capacity.

Tenorio cautioned, however, the need to remain cautious, saying the mask mandate will remain in place for everyone ages 2 and older at all businesses and services, and in congregate settings whether indoors or outdoors.

Guam remains in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 and the public health emergency is still in place through Aug. 30.

“With the rising threat of the Delta variant across the nation, we must continue to press forward until we have achieved 100% herd immunity,” Tenorio stated.

He urged residents who have not yet been vaccinated to do so: "It is free, accessible, and effective.”