Guam Realtors launch Mawar housing assistance program

The Guam Association of Realtors has launched a housing relief assistance program through a grant received from the Realtors Relief Foundation.

It provides financial support to homeowners and renters who have been impacted by Typhoon Mawar, the association announced in a news release.

The Guam Realtors Housing Relief Assistance Program is designed to assist individuals and families in maintaining their homes and fostering a resilient community, the association said in the release.

Through the program, eligible residents can apply for housing relief assistance, such as monthly mortgage payments for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged, or rental expense or hotel reimbursement due to displacement from the primary residence.

The association has scheduled in-person application dates from noon to 5 p.m. July 22 and 29 at the Micronesia Mall.

Guam Association of Realtors President Jodee Duenas expressed enthusiasm about the program.

"The Guam Association of Realtors Housing Relief Assistance Program exemplifies our commitment to serving our community. We understand the challenges faced by residents, and we are here to provide the necessary support and resources to help them overcome these difficulties," Duenas said in the release. "Our goal is to ensure that every homeowner or renter in Guam has the opportunity to thrive and maintain a stable living environment."

Homeowners or renters seeking assistance or more information about the program are encouraged to visit guamrealtors.com or call 671-477-4271.