Guam receives $2.7M for flood mitigation, river study

Guam has been awarded $2.7 million in Inflation Reduction Act funding from the Office of Insular Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, the governor's office announced.

The bulk of the funding, more than $1.7 million, will go to the governor's office for the Southern Guam Flood Mitigation Project.

Lola Leon Guerrero, the director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, told The Guam Daily Post that the $1.7 million will be utilized on two projects related to reducing risks and improving flood resilience.

"The Umatac River Maintenance and Bank Stabilization ($1,022,680) and the Ñamo River Flood Control and Bank Stabilization ($766,320) projects" will address flooding hazards in the southern villages of Sånta Rita-Sumai, Hågat, and Humåtak, Leon Guerrero said. "The mitigation approach is intended to stabilize riverbanks, improve quality of life, reduce soil erosion caused by stormwater runoff, and benefit coral reefs by reducing sedimentation."

She said the Umatac River Maintenance and Bank Stabilization project will address the impacts of hazardous floods in the river area by conducting regular pre-storm cleaning maintenance through the removal of sediment shoals near and under the Umatac Bridge, which goes over the river.

"This activity will increase the river channel's ability to convey floodwaters and reduce the bridge's risk of overtopping. The dredge material collected will be re-purposed as rip rap in geotextile bags and installed further up the river," Leon Guerrero said.

The second project for the $1.7 million, the Ñamo River Flood Control and Bank Stabilization project, will address flood hazards by adding bank protection to the road and banks near Ñamo Falls Street and Ñamo Park, according to Leon Guerrero.

About 25%, or around $439,000 of the more than $1.7 million, is budgeted for environmental compliance and permitting, to include an environmental assessment or environmental impact statement, as well as architectural and engineering design for both projects, Leon Guerrero said.

The remainder of the Inflation Reduction Act funding, $975,000, will go to the Hågatña Restoration & Redevelopment Authority for the Hågatña River Channelization and Watershed Feasibility Study, according to the governor's office.