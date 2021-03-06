Guam receives 35,260 doses

Guam received 35,260 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines over the past two days and is expecting 1,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the next few days, officials said.

Dr. Felix Cabrera, Department of Public Health and Social Services chief medical officer, said with the arrival of the March allotment — the largest monthly allotment to date — officials are optimistic they can regain the momentum before they run out of vaccine, and accomplish the governor’s goal to vaccinate 100,000 residents by Liberation Day on July 21. There are about 7,000 people waiting for their second dose.

From Moderna, 14,200 doses of vaccine were received Thursday night and 21,060 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were received Friday.

“We’re itching to really ramp things up,” Cabrera said. “The Guam National Guard has done an amazing job. They’ve proven they can do so much more - 100 to 200 vaccines an hour. That’s pretty remarkable.”

The National Guard, in partnership with DPHSS and the University of Guam, is running the vaccination clinic at the UOG Calvo Field House. Immunization efforts resume next week with clinics held from Monday to Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, Monday through Wednesday’s appointment dates were filled and Thursday also was filling up quickly, according to Capt. Mark Scott, National Guard public affairs officer.

The National Guard has said it will accept walk-in patients at about 15 per hour, but noted that those walking in should expect some delays.

Encouraging residents to vaccinate

Cabrera said he’s hoping that the arrivals of the vaccines, particularly the Johnson & Johnson, will help encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“About 93% (of those vaccinated) have been compliant with getting their second dose,” Cabrera said. “But that’s in a group that’s very motivated for vaccination.”

Public health officials have said Guamanians in their 60s and older had the highest participation rate. They’re not seeing the same rate of participation for those ages 55 and older, which is the most recent age group included in Phase 1.

“In all likelihood, it’s the younger age groups that … aren’t as motivated to get the vaccine, which we see is evident with the Department of Defense and throughout the country where we’re seeing a very low acceptance rate for the vaccines,” Cabrera said.

Comparing vaccines

Cabrera added that the outreach and education are going to be very important as officials move forward to ensure they are able to continue vaccinating as many people as possible with the doses allotted.

“We have to figure out soon because we don’t want to have more doses than we know what to do with,” he said.

“But first and foremost, we talked about the efficacy of the vaccine. We know that Moderna and Pfizer is up to about 95% when you get the two doses and Johnson & Johnson is more like 72% with a single dose and so some people were automatically (asking) ‘Why would I want Johnson & Johnson if it has a lower efficacy?’

“What all three vaccines have in common is that they are virtually 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death,” he said. “And we’re talking about lots of data that supports that. And so if this was my mom and if her only vaccine option was Johnson & Johnson, I would say ‘Mom, get the vaccine.’”