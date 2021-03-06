Guam receives $3M grant for homeless shelter

Guam's goal of having a permanent homeless shelter could soon become a reality after receiving a $3 million federal grant, officials announced Thursday.

"It's a shot in the arm for the homeless effort with some of the resources coming our way," Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said at Thursday's meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs and Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

Roy Gamboa, from the Guam State Clearinghouse, said the U.S. Department of the Interior approved a $3 million grant "for the acquisition and operation of a permanent, non-congregate shelter for the homeless population."

Gamboa said the procurement process has begun.

"This is going to be a very fair, reasonable acquisition but it also provides for some operations and support for that shelter," Tenorio said.

Currently, GovGuam is using federal funds to pay Global Dorm in Maite to serve as a temporary or emergency homeless shelter.

There are now 136 people at Global Dorm, an increase from 119 in early February.

Tenorio said Global Dorm now has 27 families with a total of 67 children, or nearly half of the residents there.

"That's an increase from the last report of which 57 are children 10 years and younger," he said. There are also 20 infants and babies, he said.

Agencies dealing with housing and homelessness provided updates on their programs.

'Humbling'

At the beginning of the meeting, the lieutenant governor recognized MMA athlete Frank "the Crank" Camacho for his successful 24-hour run/walk to raise funds for and awareness about homelessness.

Camacho said, going into the event, he was OK with raising $1,000 to $2,000, but ended up raising $16,500-plus for an important community cause.

"That was really humbling," he said, adding that he's also able to educate himself and others about homelessness on Guam.