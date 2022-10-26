Guam receives another round of opioid suit settlement funds

Guam is in receipt of more than $1.6 million in settlement payments from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, raising the total balance held in Guam's opioid trust account to about $2.6 million, the Office of the Attorney General announced Monday.

The island is expecting to see nearly $12 million out of the $26 billion national opioid settlement reached last year with Johnson & Johnson and three of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in the country - Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen.

Settlement funds will trickle into Guam over a period of years, up to 2038.

The Opioid Prevention and Treatment Act signed into law in December 2021 created a trust fund to hold the settlement dollars. It also created an advisory council charged with determining how to spend the money. There are, however, guidelines on where the money can go, which include drug rehabilitation and prevention, statistics and toxicology reports.

The advisory council met Oct. 18, where its members discussed a proposal to expand access to Naloxone, a drug used to reverse overdose from opioids. This drug currently requires a prescription under local law.

Proposed legislation would expand access to Naloxone to first responders, law enforcement and community organizations for use of the lifesaving medication. The council's spending proposal also includes the publication of a notice of funding availability and an open application period for any organizations interested in substance abuse prevention and treatment programs.

A smaller multistate settlement had been reached in early 2021 with McKinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies. This provided Guam with nearly $280,000 out of the $573 million total settlement.

That money also was intended for drug treatment efforts and toxicology testing to gather more data on the prevalence of opioids and other illicit drugs on Guam.

While the prevalence of methamphetamine is widely known on Guam, the prevalence of opioids and opioid addiction is less clear.

According to OAG spokesperson Carlina Charfauros, two invitations for bid were published for toxicology testing but a qualified bidder has not been found. The OAG continues to work on the matter, she added.

However, there have been instances in the last couple of years where a toxicology report needed to be done as part of a forensic autopsy. In those cases, medical examiners from Hawaii were able to send for toxicology reports, costs of which were reimbursed by the OAG.