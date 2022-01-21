Guam receives antiviral pills as omicron surges

Guam received its first shipment of Paxlovid antiviral pills to help treat COVID-19 patients and keep them from being hospitalized. The 80 courses arrived as the island is in the midst of another surge of the disease.

Pfizer's Paxlovid is the first easy-to-take pill to treat COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it for emergency use in December.

The Paxlovid antiviral pill has proven very effective against the delta and omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2, said Fernando Esteves, incident commander for the Department of Public Health and Social Services' COVID-19 response

"We received 80 courses of the Paxlovid. That means we have enough for 80 patients," Esteves said Thursday at the Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 media briefing.

Paxlovid is a combination of two medications, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, and works by stopping the virus from replicating.

Pfizer on Jan. 18 shared results of studies showing that Paxlovid is effective against the omicron variant, which is driving Guam's fourth COVID-19 surge.

Due to limited supply, the antiviral pill will be prioritized for individuals who have a confirmed COVID-19 infection and have a high risk of developing severe illness requiring hospitalization, such as those who are at least 65 years old and those with a compromised immune system or underlying conditions, said Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer.

"We need to be very judicious on the use of the medication," he said.

Esteves said the highest risk status "starts with the unvaccinated" on Guam and other jurisdictions.

"The unvaccinated are going to get first crack at these new therapeutics because, again, our overall goal is to prevent hospitalization and save lives and if we’re doing it based on limited supply, based on risk stratification, statistically, without a doubt, the unvaccinated are the highest risk," Esteves said.

About 86% of Guam's total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47,000 residents have gotten booster shots.

There is a limited supply of the antiviral medication nationwide because of a manufacturing issue, but Guam is constantly pursuing efforts to get more of it, Esteves said.

"The indication right now is that supply should be definitely adequate for us by mid-February," Esteves said.

Monoclonal antibody treatment

Leon Guerrero said although the monoclonal antibody treatment Regeneron is not as effective against the omicron variant, DPHSS will continue to provide Regeneron because the delta variant, which produces more severe symptoms than omicron, is still very much on Guam.

"And delta variant tends to be a lot more deadlier than the omicron, so that's why we still want to make sure we use all the monoclonal antibodies that we have that work for us," he said.

Esteves said Guam is consistently providing treatment one to two days from the onset of symptoms so people get treated quickly.

"Ninety to 95% of the patients that we treat, whether they have delta or omicron, are reporting positive effects and positive outcome from treatment. And I think that’s the most important thing," Esteves said. "And also the status of the hospitals, that we are not seeing these people treated with Regen-COV, whether they have delta or omicron, ultimately being hospitalized."

Leon Guerrero said there is no telling whether patients are infected with the delta or omicron variant, so what's important at this point is to give the treatment early on to patients who meet the priority criteria.

Officials continue to press people to wear masks, watch their social distance and wash their hands, along with getting fully vaccinated and boosted.

How you wear your mask matters

While KN95 or N95 masks give much better protection, cloth and surgical masks are just as effective if consistently and properly worn, said Annette David, senior epidemiologist for the State Epidemiology Outcomes Workgroup.

The KN95 and N95 masks are capable of filtering 95% of particles.

However, they are effective only if worn properly, which means users must see to it that masks seal around the nose and mouth, David said, adding that's why hospital workers undergo fit testing first.

The KN95 and N95 masks are not as comfortable to wear, so people eventually will opt to wear them improperly. David said she is not recommending N95 masks with a port.

"The takeaway message here: Wear the mask that can give you the highest protection that is available to you and wear it correctly and consistently. So if you don't have the KN95 or the N95, wear a cloth mask that is made of a fabric that has a tight weave and wear (masks with) multiple layers," she said.