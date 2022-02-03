Guam receives more COVID-19 treatment options

Residents now have more COVID-19 treatment options, from intravenous drugs to what health officials said are pandemic game-changing antiviral pills.

They are still in limited amounts, however.

A COVID-19-positive patient with symptoms still won't be able to go directly to a participating pharmacy to get antiviral pills, for example, without a doctor's prescription and determination that the patient is in the highest-priority category, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials said Wednesday.

The federal government provided these therapeutics to DPHSS as a critical part of Guam's COVID-19 emergency response.

Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer for DPHSS, provided updates to the ongoing distribution, including the Molnupiravir and Paxlovid antiviral pills to pharmacies, during the department's regular COVID-19 briefing with media partners.

These oral antiviral pills help to prevent COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized or from dying.

Of about 200 Molnupiravir courses sent to Guam, some 72 each were sent to SuperDrug Pharmacy at Oka in Tamuning and ExpressMed Pharmacy at American Medical Center in Mangilao, Leon Guerrero said.

The rest is with the DPHSS Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo, he said.

Guam also earlier received its first shipment of 80 Paxlovid courses, but had just been distributed because of liability and reimbursement concerns on the part of pharmacies, he said.

Leon Guerrero said about 10 courses each were up for distribution to FHP Health Center, SuperDrug Pharmacy at Oka and ExpressMed Pharmacy at AMC. Paxlovid is a "no-no" if a patient has renal disease, he said.

Guam also has the antiviral drug Remdesevir, and recently shared some with Palau, which requested help as the country battles its first COVID-19 surge since the pandemic started in early 2020.

Monoclonal antibodies, meanwhile, are available only at hospitals and certain clinics. They are given by intravenous or a single-dose injection to people diagnosed with COVID-19. They are bring prioritized as well.

Guam recently received Sotrovimab, an antibody treatment scientists said has been known to perform well against the omicron variant.

The monoclonal antibody therapy uses COVID-19 antibodies to help a person's body fight off the infection. The injection is a lower dosage than the infusion therapy.

Guam also used to provide Regeneron antibody medications. DPHSS officials earlier said Regeneron is not as effective against the omicron variant but was effective with the delta variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently took Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapies off the list of COVID-19 treatments for now, saying it shouldn't be used in the U.S. because it's ineffective against the dominant omicron variant.

Guam's ongoing omicron surge, which has so far resulted in up to 850 new cases a day, has also sent up to 47 patients to hospitals. It is believed linked to 22 COVID-19-related deaths in January, 13 of which were dead-on-arrival cases.