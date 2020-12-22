An 80-year-old man fought COVID-19 for 39 days before he died on Sunday night at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The man's death was the island's 120th COVID-19-related fatality, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient, who had underlying health conditions, was admitted to GMH on Nov. 11 and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day, JIC reported.

"It has been said that to weep is to make less the depth of grief," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "To his family and friends, you are not alone in your sorrow and may you continue to find comfort in the outpouring of support around you. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our sincerest condolences."

9 new cases identified

There were nine new positive cases of COVID-19 identified out of 597 samples tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday and additional labs from Friday through Sunday.

The JIC reported four cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel history and was identified in quarantine.

Guam now has 7,211 officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 431 people in isolation and 6,660 who have completed isolation.

There are currently 25 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

The island's COVID Area Risk Score as of Monday is 1.2 – the lowest risk score since officials started reporting it for Guam.

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services conducted mass COVID-19 testing at sites in Tiyan and the Micronesia Mall. There were 250 people tested, according to spokeswoman Janela Carrera. Eight tested positive.

Vaccinations today

DPHSS will continue Phase 1a vaccinations today at Okkodo High School in Dededo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health care workers who provide direct services to patients – including doctors, nurses, ambulance and emergency medical workers, and others who aren't affiliated with GMH or Guam Regional Medical City – are encouraged to participate in the temporary vaccination clinic.