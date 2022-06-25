Guam records 150 COVID cases in 1 day

The Department of Public Health and Social Services on Friday reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 from 1,220 samples tested Thursday.

The Department of Defense reported 27 of the cases.

Guam has recorded a total of 51,234 officially reported cases and 371 deaths since the pandemic started in March 2020.

Twelve COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday afternoon. Three of the patients were under intensive care.

While new COVID-19 cases have increased and hospitalizations have crept up slightly, the numbers continue to fall short of the “triggers” that signal another surge, Guam public health officials said Thursday.

During the weekly press conference held Thursday morning, Vince Campo, DPHSS surveillance branch director, shared the three triggers that would indicate another COVID-19 surge:

• Seven-day average of 100 cases per day.

• 20 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

• 10 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan.