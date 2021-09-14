Two additional COVID-related fatalities were reported on Monday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 169th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 52-year-old man, with unknown vaccination records and unknown underlying health conditions who tested positive on Sept. 13.

The 170th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was an 84-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions who was a known positive case.

“Josh, Jeff and I are saddened by more news of precious lives who have succumbed to this virus, and we pray that their family and friends find healing and comfort in these difficult times,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The greatest degree of anguish and torment that follows death is felt by many, especially by those who have lost loved ones to this awful disease. We continue to plead with everyone to do everything necessary to stop the spread.”

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed, or need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Watch for emergency warning signs for COVID-19

In accordance with the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.

Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you are experiencing any of the following warning signs of COVID-19:

• Trouble breathing

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

• New confusion

• Inability to wake or stay awake

• Bluish lips or face

Arrival of FEMA team delayed

The arrival of the three five-member teams who will be supporting Guam’s ongoing COVID-19 response has been temporarily delayed due to scheduling reasons. The teams are now expected to arrive on Guam the week of Sept. 24.

The team members will assist in providing outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy. The teams are deploying to Guam at the request of DPHSS.

Two clinical laboratory scientists with the U.S. Public Health Service arrived Friday and are assisting the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Additionally, two other personnel have also deployed to Guam to assist in logistics.

This week, Health and Human Services Region IX Regional Health Administrator Commander Matthew C. Johns and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Regional Emergency Coordinator Commander Nick Munoz are on Guam to conduct COVID-19 site assessments and provide feedback to local and federal counterparts.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center, which was expected to begin Sept. 15, has been postponed pending the arrival of the FEMA administration team.

Cases, hospitalizations

JIC reported 71 were hospitalized for COVID-19 – 38 of whom were unvaccinated.

There were 219 new Cases of COVID-19 out of 1,720 tests performed on Sept.13. Eighteen cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 12,772 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 170 deaths, 2,014 cases in active isolation, and 10,588 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 43.9. Guam's established safe threshold is 2.5.