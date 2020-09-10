A 74-year-old woman who had been admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 25 for other health related issues died early this morning.

The woman's death has been classified as a COVID-19 related death, according to the Joint Information Center.

The woman had comorbidities, medical conditions, that were compounded by COVID-19 and died at 12:07 a.m..

“It seems we will not get rest from our days of sadness. This morning we lost another soul to COVID-19,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain from such a loss, but Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies to everyone she loved. To the people of Guam, we must do all we can to keep each other safe. ”

Officials remind the public that older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious

complications and death due to COVID-19. Serious chronic medical conditions include:

● Heart disease

● Diabetes

● Lung disease

● Obesity

● Immunocompromised conditions

(e.g. cancer, lupus)

● Chronic liver disease

● Chronic renal disease

● Neurologic or neurodevelopmental

condition

● Current or former smoking

Symptoms of COVID-19

Anyone can have mild to severe symptoms. Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

● Cough

● Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

● Fever

● Chills

● Muscle pain

● Sore throat

● New loss of taste or smell

This list is not exhaustive of all possible symptoms. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline Phone Numbers listed below, to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859/83 ● (671) 685-0358

● (671) 480-6760/3 ● (671) 998-4442/60/74/80

● (671) 687-7321 ● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

If you are severely ill, call 911 immediately.

The medical triage hotline is available Monday - Saturday, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Sunday, 8 a.m. -5 p.m.