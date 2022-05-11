Guam records 358th COVID-related fatality

HOSPITAL: The front gate to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam is seen Feb. 16 in Agana Heights. The person listed as Guam's 358th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the military hospital. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

The government of Guam on Tuesday confirmed the island's 358th COVID-19-related death.

The patient was a 49-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival May 8 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

She was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to GovGuam's Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 992 specimens analyzed May 9.

Five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with one under intensive care.

