Guam records 358th COVID-related fatality

The government of Guam on Tuesday confirmed the island's 358th COVID-19-related death.
The patient was a 49-year-old woman who was pronounced dead on arrival May 8 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
She was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to GovGuam's Joint Information Center.
The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 from 992 specimens analyzed May 9.
Five COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, with one under intensive care.