Guam records 367th COVID-related fatality

Guam’s 367th COVID-19-related fatality occurred June 9 at Guam Regional Medical City, the government of Guam Joint Information Center reported.

The patient was a 77-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had received one booster shot. She had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

At-risk individuals and older adults should continue wearing face masks in confined, poorly ventilated areas, according to JIC. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, JIC added.

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 from 457 specimens collected June 8.