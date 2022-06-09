Guam’s 367th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on June 9, the government of Guam's Joint Information Center confirmed.

The patient was a 77-year-old woman who was fully vaccinated and had one booster shot. She had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio “pray for solace for her family during this difficult time.”

“We are reminded that our fight against this virus is not over. Use the tools that have proven to work in order to protect our most vulnerable. Wear masks around our elderly and those who are sick, don’t wait until it’s too late to seek medical treatment, and avail of all the vaccination and booster doses if it’s your time.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

At-risk individuals and older adults should continue wearing face masks in confined, poorly ventilated areas, according to JIC. Older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19, JIC added.

Public Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 from 457 specimens collected June 8.

(Daily Post Staff)