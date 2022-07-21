Guam records 377th COVID-related fatality

Guam's 377th COVID-19 related fatality was reported by the Joint Information Center on Wednesday.

“The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 377th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on July 13, 2022,” stated a release from JIC.

The patient was a 14-year-old boy, with underlying health conditions who tested positive July 13.

The teen was fully vaccinated without a booster.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero extended her condolences to the family.

“Jeff, Josh, and I pray for peace and comfort for his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Leon Guerrero. “With every loss of a loved one, we are reminded to stay vigilant against this virus.”

The teen’s death prompted the governor to stress that vigilance means being proactive.

“Vigilance in the face of this virus comes in the form of vaccination and boosters, staying home if you are sick and recognizing the early warning signs of COVID-19.”

She encouraged those in the community who are feeling ill to seek medical help and guidance.

“If you are infected, talk to your healthcare provider about monoclonal antibody and antiviral treatments available on the island so that you can further reduce your risk of severe illness and death,” the governor said.

On July 20, 150 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from 1,086 specimens collected July 19.

Twenty-four of the cases were reported Wednesday through the Department of Defense. To date there have been 54,163 total cases reported in Guam.

Vaccination clinics and testing sites are closed today and Friday in observance of Liberation Day. Normal operations will resume Saturday.