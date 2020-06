If you thought the rain on Sunday was heavier than usual, you're right, stated the National Weather Service's Guam office.

"We broke an almost 30-year record when the showers passed over Guam" on Sunday, NWS' Guam forecast office stated.

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport recorded 2.48 inches of rain Sunday, breaking the old record of 1.47 inches in 1991, the Weather Service stated.

So far this year, Guam has received 18.74 inches of rain.