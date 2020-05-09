Guam recovery anchored on tourism plan, billion-dollar aid

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and her advisers are counting on a tourism recovery program to help lift the island from the COVID-19-related economic downturn.

As the governor indicated Friday, economies in other parts of the United States and even other nations have tumbled.

And as she has done in the past, Leon Guerrero pointed to federal aid to help the government of Guam and the island as a whole recover from the economic hardships stemming from the suspension of tourism, job losses and shutdown in businesses in this ongoing pandemic.

Guam will see an infusion of nearly $1 billion in aid from the federal government in the coming months, she added.

"That will help (sustain) some of our economic activities," the governor said.

But Guam cannot completely rely on federal dollars alone, said the governor, and added, "of course, we have to work very hard to bring back our tourist industry."

Developing agriculture, aquaculture

"Also this is a good time to look at other diverse economic industries. Primarily, I'm looking at agriculture and aquaculture and telecommunications, which are industries that I think are very feasible for us to grow and expand," the governor said.

It may take between 18 months and two years for the tourism industry to rebound, the governor said, repeating an estimate she said previously.

"And that does depend on people's feelings toward travel," she added. The first market to open itself to Guam might be South Korea, the governor said. Guam's other major source of tourists – Japan – is still trying to stabilize its COVID-19 situation, the governor said.

"It is going to be a wait-and-see game, but we are continuing on forward to creating our plan to make sure our tourist industry is revitalized," Leon Guerrero said.

For the moment, GovGuam is "not drowning" financially, but has been thrown a life preserver and is going to have to grab it, said Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

Roseann Jones, a professor of economics with the University of Guam, has pointed to indications of a possible recession, which is defined as two consecutive quarters of declining economic activity.

“Technically, we are not there yet because we cannot document that ... but the likely outlook is we will go into a recession,” Jones has said.

Carlson said he largely agrees with the economist.

Not a 'precipitous drop'

As for the government of Guam, March revenue reports released in late April indicate Guam could end up with an $8 million shortfall in revenues compared with what was projected for the General Fund by the end of the fiscal year.

And despite less-than-anticipated revenues in March, GovGuam's main purse – the General Fund – is still tracking about $20 million ahead of the adopted budget this fiscal year through March.

"We understand that this is a cumulative effect that will affect us, but the numbers right now for the period of reporting up to March 31 are not showing an extraordinarily precipitous drop," Carlson said.

Income taxes and business privilege tax collections go into the General Fund.

GovGuam's special revenue funds did get hit harder by shortfalls in March. Special revenue funds include hotel tax, gasoline tax, airline passenger fees and vehicle registration fees.

Not submitting a revised budget

Carlson and other administration finance officials discussed this and other matters with lawmakers during a Special Economic Service meeting Thursday. Carlson also informed senators that the administration will not be submitting a revised 2021 budget. The administration would prefer to proceed as normal, engage with lawmakers, and make revisions all at one time, Carlson said.

But following the SES meeting, Sen. James Moylan wrote to the governor informing her that it is clear revenue projections will not be met in 2020 and the start of 2021. He requested a revised 2021 budget from the governor as well as payment for all outstanding tax refunds.

Sen. Telo Taitague also shared concerns that administration officials are not as alarmed as they should be about the long term impacts of COVID-19.

"The SES discussion (Thursday) failed to recognize that GovGuam needs to immediately revisit adopted revenue levels for FY 2020 and revenue projections for FY 2021. The addition of millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance to our local economy doesn’t give leaders an excuse to not realign spending priorities going forward," Taitague wrote, in part.

She said she was also curious to see if any recommendations would come out of the Commission on Government Reorganization and Revitalization that would help control costs "and acknowledge the realities of a struggling tourism industry and thousands of unemployed and underemployed Guamanians."