A new, centrally located government office opens today. The office can be used by residents seeking to apply for or learn more about a number of welfare and pandemic assistance programs.

The governor’s office announced via a news release that it will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m. to officially begin operations of the Government of Guam Relief Center, which is located on the third floor of the Bank of Hawaii building in Hagåtña.

“Improving how our government works to serve you has been a hallmark of our administration, and the opening of the Guam Relief Center builds on our continued commitment to delivering relief and driving recovery,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated. “We’ve invested in an efficient resource center with focused customer service to assist those in need through all our financial assistance programs available. Our teams of program eligibility specialists, social workers and customer service representatives are dedicated to navigating your path forward.”

The programs, connected through the center, help provide medical coverage, subsidize child care costs and can help families become homeowners.

According to a release, the benefits and aid for which residents will now be able to apply on-site include:

• The Guam Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

• Programs under the Department of Public Health and Social Services Division of Public Welfare.

• Medicaid.

• Medically Indigent Program (MIP).

• Child Care Development Fund (CCDF).

• Prugråman i Pinilan i Famagu’on Guåhan child care services programs.

• Governor’s Community Care and After School Child Care Programs.

• Relative and In-Home Care Provider Programs.

• COVID-19 Bereavement Assistance Fund Program.

• Guam Low Income Home Owner Assistance Program.

• Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

• Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon i Taotao 3.

• The Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention (OHAPP).

Those needing assistance for rental housing and unclaimed checks for the Advance Child Tax Credit, All RISE program, Economic Impact Payments (EIP), and tax refunds also can go to the center, according to the release from Adelup.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in relief funding, mostly from Congressional aid packages, have been made available to Guam’s government in order to help provide financial relief and guard against spikes in COVID-19 infections as the pandemic progresses.

The governor has used some of this money to fund multiple rounds of direct cash aid to island residents, expand existing welfare programs and grant funds to businesses struggling through the island’s downturned, tourism-reliant economy.

Just last month, the administration launched its newest child care program – grant opportunities for providers in the community. Community and private school programs were eligible to receive up to $50,000 in grant funding. Nonschool providers are eligible for grants not exceeding $25,000.

“From health care, child care, and welfare, to housing, utilities, and cost-of-living assistance - this center provides direct access to the programs that will help our people experiencing hardship,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “We strived to close gaps and remove barriers so there are no closed doors when our community calls on us for relief. Our friendly staff will serve as the link between clients and programs, and we are confident in their ability to ensure processes are understood, applications are complete, and services for current and future programs are accessible.”

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding government of Guam holidays. For more information, residents may contact the Relief Center beginning July 11 at 671-475-2060.