Guam remains 'on track' to lift pandemic restrictions Tuesday

One week after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero triggered a 14-day time frame to end the island's outdoor mask mandate and crowd caps, her office continues to signal that restrictions will be lifted as planned.

"Generally, we remain on track – to stay on course to lift the outdoor mask mandate," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, told The Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

A release from Adelup announced that beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, the following changes will be made "if Guam continues to maintain a low level of risk" of COVID-19:

• Individuals will not be required to wear masks in outdoor settings, but are to continue wearing masks in indoor public settings.

• Restrictions on indoor social gatherings are expected to be lifted.

• Social distancing requirements, indoor and outdoor, are expected to be lifted.

On May 5, if the island continues to maintain its low level of risk, individuals will no longer be required to wear masks in indoor public settings, Adelup said in the release.

But the administration also has indicated that spikes in cases or hospitalizations could delay or undo the lifting of any restrictions.

Paco-San Agustin referred The Guam Daily Post to news from Philadelphia, which became the first major U.S. city to reinstate an indoor mask mandate following a more than 50% increase in new COVID-19 cases.

"We're optimistic, but, again, we just have to continue monitoring and respond to what's happening locally, and of course, globally," she said.

A low-risk certification is made by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, which uses metrics released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to make the determination.

One of the main benchmarks the island would have to meet, per the CDC guidelines, would be new COVID-19 cases not exceeding 200 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

At a March 30 media briefing explaining the policy and time frame to relax restrictions, DPHSS officials said Guam was averaging 350 new COVID-19 cases per week, which was above the target number.

From March 30 to April 5, Guam had 248 new cases of COVID-19. DPHSS on April 5 certified Guam's low level of area risk. The island recorded 202 new cases from April 6 to 12.

"With the CDC metrics, and corresponding guidance for easing of restrictions, we have an objective lens through which we can consider our local factors and consider a reasonable framework for our continued response to the pandemic," Leon Guerrero said previously. "This ensures that our decisions are guided by science, and not emotion or fatigue."