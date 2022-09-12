The nation and the world watched 21 years ago as tragedy befell the United States in one of the most devastating events in the nation’s history — the fall of the Twin Towers in New York. On Sunday, the Rotary Club of Northern Guam hosted a commemorative event at the Peace Memorial at Two Lovers Point in Dededo to honor those who died.

“We are gathered here in commemoration of Patriot Day and in observance of National Day of Service and Remembrance. We are here to honor the individuals that survived and, as Americans, pay tribute to those that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, 21 years ago, and to the many others that died from the hazards of the site. But, most importantly, we are here to unite in peace,” Rotarian Joe Rios said during the 9/11 ceremony held Sunday.

At 8:46 Sunday morning, the Love Bell at Two Lovers Point was tolled by former two-time Rotary Club of Northern Guam President Edward Cruz.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It was a solemn event attended by local dignitaries and federal and local emergency personnel, as well as Rotarians who paid tribute to those who perished.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, speaking at the commemoration, remembered the tragic event and shared what he was doing as 9/11 unfolded.

“As I was coming here, I was thinking what was I doing, all of us think about that. For me I was watching CNN, because a friend told me there was a fire in one of the towers and I was speaking to a friend in the States, speculating about it, and that’s when I saw the second plane crash into the second tower and how I knew life would be changing,” the lieutenant governor said.

The events of 9/11 changed many lives, including how people travel.

“At that time, I was a younger guy and was the deputy chief of staff to the governor and we got called to Civil Defense, … we just knew that life was changing,” he said. “Since then, life did change, it was very apparent to all of us when we traveled.”

Tenorio recalled traveling to Washington, D.C., about six months after the event.

“If you recall, at that time, I think 30 minutes into the capital, everyone had to stay seated, you couldn’t get up anymore. Life was changed at airports, how they operated changed,” he said. “First time I went to the World Trade Center to the memorial was a speechless time for me, I could feel it.”

The feeling was an enormous sense of loss, he said.

“Over the last 21 years, I have met people that have either been in the Pentagon, or at the World Trade Center, or who were first responders,” Tenorio said. “How I feel is, of course, a tremendous amount of grief still about all of the life lost. But I also feel a sense of gratitude for all those that served us, from the first responders throughout the world and on island.”

The lieutenant governor thanked emergency personnel for their service as he pointed out that the burden of shouldering peace falls upon all people.

“I want to say, on behalf of our governor and people of Guam, I do want to express our condolences and our sorrow at the losses that occurred in our country during 9/11. I express my gratitude to all the service members who, over the course of time, these last 21 years, have voluntarily joined our armed forces in inspiration and pursuit of peace,” he said.

Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services will observe the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks today.

"Fire stations one through six will pay tribute to the lives of 343 firefighters, 62 law enforcement officers, eight emergency medical technician, and 2,581 civilians who were lost during the attacks, with ten full blasts of air horns to symbolize the signal made to evacuate the World Trade Center," JRM stated in a release.

"The Sept. 11 attacks will forever remain a dark day in American and world history," said JRM commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson. "It is imperative that we take the time to recall and pay our respects to those first responders and brave souls who fought to save lives."