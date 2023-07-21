Guam remembers sacrifices made to liberate the island

Island leaders and members of the community say Liberation Day is best spent remembering the sacrifices made by the past generation.

In a video message released by the Office of the Governor, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio joined the island in reflecting on the day World War II reached our shores with the bombings on Dec. 8, 1941, as "parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were in prayer, paying homage to Santa Marian Kamalen."

After Japan's 32-month occupation, in which the island endured "unspeakable harm, oppression and even death," the CHamoru people's faith endured, and the American military finally retook the island.

"We celebrate that success today," said Tenorio.

Leon Guerrero honored the sacrifices that have made the island what it is.

"Each of you and your sacrifices secured the peace and freedoms we enjoy today," the governor said.

Guam Del. James Moylan said his mother was leaving church when the Japanese dropped a bomb nearby.

"She described the scene as complete chaos with people fleeing and taking cover," said Moylan, adding his mother, a survivor of the march to Manenggon, endured many hardships during the "brutal and tyrannical" occupation.

"Liberation Day to me means remembering the courage and resilience of my mother and her generation. It means remembering those who fought, endured, sacrificed and gave their lives to protect our island home and nation," the delegate said. "This day allows us to reflect on the sacrifices of the people who came before us, and thank those who currently fight on the front lines for our friends, families and values."

Remembrance, celebration

Island resident Aubrey, who didn't give her last name, said Liberation Day was a day to remember her family.

"It meant that my great-grandma and family ... no longer suffered, and they were free from any suffering that they encountered while the war was going on. That's the main way I look at Liberation Day," she said.

Another resident, Kai, who also didn't give his last name, said Liberation Day isn't just the day to remember when American forces recaptured Guam from Japan, but also as a time to look forward to the festivities that come with it.

"Parade floats along Marine Drive, family and friends coming together, ribs and steak seasoning on the barbecue grill. ... Whether it's hot or wet, the people always seems to enjoy the times together as if everyone has become one big, proud family," he said.