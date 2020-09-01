Guam repays $589K over SNAP errors

The government of Guam had to write a check on Aug. 7 to the federal government to repay the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a result of errors by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The errors, which included overpayment or underpayment of SNAP benefits, have cost GovGuam $589,871 in assessed liabilities, according to an audit of federal funds GovGuam receives. The Office of Public Accountability released the audit report on Monday.

GovGuam wrote the $589,871 check to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Aug. 7 to clear the liabilities, the audit states.

The audit states any state with a payment error rate greater than 6% is required to correct its mistakes.

A state with a persistently high error rate is assessed monetary liabilities based on the amount of benefits issued in error, according to the audit report.

On July 6, USDA's Food Nutrition Service determined that Guam’s payment error rate for fiscal year 2019 is 11.8% and it's the second consecutive year that Guam exceeded the national performance measure.

The national standard for payment error rates is 7.36%, the audit states.

"FNS determined that DPHSS failed to act upon updated information reported by households on their wages and salaries and further that many errors are the result of information not being reported by households," the audit report states, in part.

DPHSS provided a corrective action plan that includes requiring more supervisory reviews of the processing for SNAP applicants' documents and change of information.

The department also stated as part of its corrective action plan, it would hire at least 10 more people to do the job better.

Overall, the audit found questioned costs totaling $1.1 million, which increased from prior years’ unresolved questioned costs of $549,000.

GovGuam and its line agencies spent $377.8 million in federal awards from 15 grantors in the 2019 budget year.

The largest grant came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at $178 million for the various welfare programs, such as Medicaid at $115.8 million and Children’s Health Insurance Program at $29.5 million.

The U.S. Department of Transportation provided $39.8 million, of which $37.8 million was for highway planning and construction.

Some of the top agencies that received funding were the Guam Department of Education at $68 million, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority at $51.5 million and the University of Guam at $30 million.